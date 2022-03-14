2022 iPhone SE Review Ukraine President Zelenskyy to Address Congress on March 16 Blue Origin to Blast Pete Davidson to Space National Pi Day Deals CNET Deal Days on March 15 and 16
Apple Supplier Foxconn Pauses Operations in Shenzhen, China

The halt in production is due to a COVID-19 lockdown in the area.

gettyimages-1234038585-594x594

The Foxconn logo, shown above, can be seen on top of the company's headquarters in Taipei, Taiwan. 

 Ceng Shou Yi/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Foxconn, one of Apple's suppliers that makes iPhones, is pausing operations in Shenzhen, China due to a lockdown that was imposed by the local government following a COVID-19 outbreak. 

As reported by Bloomberg on Sunday, the lockdown has led Foxconn, also known as Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., to suspend operations at two campuses and relocate production to other sites. This is said to be an effort to reduce the impact of the lockdown on production. 

Apple didn't respond to a request for comment. 

More to come. 