Apple Supplier Foxconn Pauses Operations in Shenzhen, China

Ceng Shou Yi/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Foxconn, one of Apple's suppliers that makes iPhones, is pausing operations in Shenzhen, China due to a lockdown that was imposed by the local government following a COVID-19 outbreak.

As reported by Bloomberg on Sunday, the lockdown has led Foxconn, also known as Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., to suspend operations at two campuses and relocate production to other sites. This is said to be an effort to reduce the impact of the lockdown on production.

Apple didn't respond to a request for comment.

