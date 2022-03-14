Apple Supplier Foxconn Pauses Operations in Shenzhen, China

Ceng Shou Yi/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Foxconn, one of Apple's suppliers that makes iPhones, is pausing operations in Shenzhen, China due to a lockdown that was imposed by the local government after a COVID-19 outbreak.

As reported by Bloomberg on Sunday, Foxconn, also known as Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., had to suspend operations at two campuses and relocate production to other sites amid the lockdown. This is said to be an effort to reduce the impact of the lockdown on production.

Although Foxconn didn't specify the length of the pause, according to Bloomberg, the lockdown is expected to last until March 20.

The lockdown comes as more than 3,300 coronavirus cases were reported in China on Saturday. Bloomberg reports that this is the worst outbreak the country has seen since the early days of the pandemic.

Apple and Foxconn didn't respond to a request for comment.