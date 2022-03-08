Apple Event on Tuesday: How to Watch 6 Million People Have Died From COVID Activision Blizzard Sued for Wrongful Death Pixar's 'Turning Red' iPhone SE With 5G
Apple Store Down Ahead of iPhone SE Event

​​The company's online store normally goes on hiatus before a big Apple launch. A new budget iPhone and new iPads are expected during Tuesday's "Peek Performance" event.

With Apple's "Peek Performance" event coming up shortly, the Apple Store is taking a bit of a break.

The Apple Store went offline Tuesday, ahead of Apple's "Peek Performance" event. The March 8 virtual event begins at 10 a.m. PT (1 p.m. ET, 6 p.m. UK, March 9 at 5 a.m. AEDT), and is likely to reveal new iPads, an upgraded iPhone SE and a Mac.

"Be right back," a message on the store states. "Updates are coming to the Apple Store. Check back soon."

The store downtime is part of Apple's traditional buildup to events, as it prepares to add new products to its lineup. You'll be able to access it again after the event and likely be able to preorder the devices it announces Tuesday..

CNET will have complete coverage of Tuesday's event, including live reporting and plenty of follow-up analysis. 

