Apple Store Down Ahead of iPhone SE Event

The Apple Store went offline Tuesday, ahead of Apple's "Peek Performance" event. The March 8 virtual event begins at 10 a.m. PT (1 p.m. ET, 6 p.m. UK, March 9 at 5 a.m. AEDT), and is likely to reveal new iPads, an upgraded iPhone SE and a Mac.

"Be right back," a message on the store states. "Updates are coming to the Apple Store. Check back soon."

The store downtime is part of Apple's traditional buildup to events, as it prepares to add new products to its lineup. You'll be able to access it again after the event and likely be able to preorder the devices it announces Tuesday..

CNET will have complete coverage of Tuesday's event, including live reporting and plenty of follow-up analysis.