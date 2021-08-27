Apple settles class action with some developers, allows more communication with users

James Martin/CNET

Apple says it has reached a settlement with a group of developers in a class action lawsuit against the tech giant over how it manages its App Store for the iPhone and iPad. Among the agreements, Apple said it would share more data with app developers, solidify some rules around communication with customers and establish a $100 million fund to help US developers who make less than $1 million.

Apple said that aside from the fund for developers, of which nearly a third will go to lawyers and court costs associated with Thursday's settlement, the commitments it made will apply to all developers on its platform.

"We would like to thank the developers who worked with us to reach these agreements in support of the goals of the App Store and to the benefit of all of our users," Phil Schiller, Apple Fellow who oversees the App Store, said in a statement.

Though this agreement, in the case of Cameron et al v. Apple, is separate from Apple's continued litigation with Fortnite developer Epic Games, the proposed settlement will need approval from its judge, Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers. Some of Apple's critics say they're disappointed by the settlement, saying it's largely a win for Apple, many of whose concessions hinge on agreeing to keep in place existing plans, or to clarify App Store rules it hadn't consistently enforced.

"This offer does nothing to address the structural, foundational problems facing all developers, large and small, undermining innovation and competition in the app ecosystem,"Meghan DiMuzio, Executive Director of the Coalition for App Fairness, said in a statement. "Allowing developers to communicate with their customers about lower prices outside of their apps is not a concession and further highlights Apple's total control over the app marketplace." Epic Games, which helped form the coalition, declined to comment beyond DiMuzio's statement.

Apple's move to settle its suit with developers marks the latest twist in its ongoing legal battles over the App Store. Apple's found itself increasingly battling with app developers over the past few years who feel the tech giant too tightly controls its App Store, the only way users are allowed to install programs on their iPhones and iPads.

While Apple's settlement is an interesting legal twist in that ongoing drama, it comes as the iPhone maker and Fortnite maker Epic await a ruling from Judge Rogers following their battle in her California court room earlier this year. In that case, Epic is accusing Apple of acting a monopoly, using its power over the App Store to force developers to accept high commission fees of up to 30% for in-app purchases. While that all sounds like a petty argument over who makes how much money when we buy things on our phones, the outcome could upend the way Apple does business and change the way we get and pay for apps on our devices.

Apple isn't the only company that Epic is fighting with over these issues. The Fortnite game maker also sued Google last year in a similar disagreement over the handling of payments. Lawmakers and regulators have joined in too, pushing Apple to justify its commissions and its tight control over its platform, while probing Google's behavior as well.

In addition to offering more data, creating a $100 million fund for small developers and allowing more communication with users by email, Apple also promised it would add more features to its developer program. Among them, Apple said it would allow developers to choose from among 500 different price points for apps and in-app purchases, up from fewer than 100 before. It also promised it wouldn't change its Apple Store search system or its small business pricing programs "for at least the next three years."

Though Apple's proposed settlement does allow developers to communicate with users by email, the company said it will not allow developers to add information in apps that points people to cheaper subscriptions or cheaper alternatives to pay for things off the app store.