Apple settles class action suit from small developers, allows more communication with users

Apple says it has reached a settlement with a group of developers seeking a class action suit against the tech giant over how it manages its App Store. Among the agreements, Apple said it would share more data with app developers, change some rules around communication with customers and establish a $100 million fund to help US developers who make less than $1 million.

"From the beginning, the App Store has been an economic miracle; it is the safest and most trusted place for users to get apps, and an incredible business opportunity for developers to innovate, thrive, and grow," said Phil Schiller, Apple Fellow who oversees the App Store, said in a statement. "We would like to thank the developers who worked with us to reach these agreements in support of the goals of the App Store and to the benefit of all of our users."

Though this agreement is separate from Apple's continued litigation with Fortnite developer Epic Games, the proposed settlement will need approval from its judge, Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers.