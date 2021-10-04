William Shatner will rocket to edge of space 10th anniversary of Steve Jobs' death Facebook whistleblower reveals self Apple Watch 7 preorders Amazon starts 'Black Friday-Worthy' deals today Windows 11 download
Apple scraps OLED iPad Air 2022 plans, report says

If Apple releases a new iPad in 2022, it'll likely have TFT-LCD technology, according to the report.

iPad Mini and 9th Gen iPad

iPads coming next year won't have OLED screens, according to a report.

 Scott Stein/CNET

Apple has taken its plans for an iPad Air with an OLED display off the table, according to a new investor note from analyst Ming-Chi Kuo seen by 9to5Mac. The tech giant plans to continue with LCD technology in 2022. 

Apple reportedly canceled its plans to launch an OLED iPad Air next year because the performance and cost couldn't meet the company's requirements. Plans for the iPad Air's transition to OLED go back to March, according to the report. 

In the meantime, Apple analyst Kuo reportedly said the company is looking to launch an 11-inch iPad Pro with mini-LED -- like the 12.9-inch iPad Pro released earlier this year -- and it's still working on lighter, thinner and foldable designs for future products. 

CNET reached out to Apple for comment and we'll update when we hear back. 

