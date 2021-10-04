Apple scraps OLED iPad Air 2022 plans, report says

Scott Stein/CNET

Apple has taken its plans for an iPad Air with an OLED display off the table, according to a new investor note from analyst Ming-Chi Kuo seen by 9to5Mac. The tech giant plans to continue with LCD technology in 2022.

Apple reportedly canceled its plans to launch an OLED iPad Air next year because the performance and cost couldn't meet the company's requirements. Plans for the iPad Air's transition to OLED go back to March, according to the report.

In the meantime, Apple analyst Kuo reportedly said the company is looking to launch an 11-inch iPad Pro with mini-LED -- like the 12.9-inch iPad Pro released earlier this year -- and it's still working on lighter, thinner and foldable designs for future products.

CNET reached out to Apple for comment and we'll update when we hear back.