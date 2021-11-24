Apple says its driver's license feature is coming early 2022

Screenshot/CNET

If you're itching to add your state ID or driver's license to your Apple Wallet, you'll have to wait just a little longer.

An update to Apple's website, describing iOS 15 noted the feature is slated for "early 2022." The change was spotted by MacRumors, Tuesday.

Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In September, the company announced the first batch of states set to get the feature. It was initially introduced at WWDC 2021.

"The addition of driver's licenses and state IDs to Apple Wallet is an important step in our vision of replacing the physical wallet with a secure and easy-to-use mobile wallet," said Jennifer Bailey, Apple's vice president of Apple Pay and Apple Wallet, in a statement at the time.