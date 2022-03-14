Apple Sale: Save Hundreds on Refurb iPhones and Apple Watches Today Only

Lexy Savvides/CNET

From phones to headphones to laptops, Apple's products are some of the best and most popular on the market. They come with a hefty price tag to match, however, and Apple almost never offers discounts on its own products directly. And while deals do flare up occasionally at retailers, your best bet to find Apple devices at a bargain is to shop refurbished. Today only, through 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET), on a huge selection of refurbished iPhones and Apple Watches, where you can save hundreds compared to buying new. You can see the whole sale selection here:

This sale covers a pretty wide selection of both products. It spans most generations of the Apple Watch, from the Series 3 from 2017 all the way up to the Series 6 from 2020 (Series 7 is the most current model). The Series 6, which can be difficult to find new, would typically retail for around $400, but right now you can .

If you're in the market for a new phone, the selection of refurbished iPhones is equally expansive. It covers from 2016's , which starts at just $140, to 2020's , which you can grab for $545, $155 less than it costs new from Apple directly.

All devices at this sale are used, and have been rated by Woot as S&D, or scratch and dent, grade refurbs. That means that, while all devices have been tested and ensured to be in full working condition, they will show cosmetic signs of wear and tear, including scratches, dings and scrapes. But if you can live with some blemishes, it's a great chance to grab Apple devices at some of the lowest prices you'll see.

Read more: iPhone SE (2022) Review: Your Cheapest Ticket to Everything Apple