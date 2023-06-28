Apple Rumored to Drop New Beats Studio Pro Headphones in July

Apple may have a new set of headphones hitting the market this summer, according a rumor from podcaster Myke Hurley. Beats Studio Pro will arrive on July 19 in an array of colors, including navy, "deep brown," sandstone and black, Hurley said during an episode of his Connected podcast last week.

MacRumors earlier spotted the rumored details, which also claim the Studio Pro will support Apple's Find My feature as well Google's Fast Pair, and come equipped with USB-C and a 3.5mm jack. Other leaked specs include noise cancellation, spatial audio, new carrying case, upgraded mics and "optimized sound profiles that are called Beat Signature Entertainment and Conversation." Hurley added that it's unclear from his source whether the headphones will have transparency mode, a feature available for AirPods Pro and AirPods Max.

A previous rumor from 9to5Mac asserted that the new headphones appeared in a June 2023 filing with the Federal Trade Commission. While no pricing information has been shared, the product could potentially cost something close to Apple's Beats Studio 3, which typically sells for $350.

Apple did not immediately respond to CNET's request for comment.

For more, dig into our coverage on the latest Beats headphones deals, our review on Beats Studio Buds and our overall best pick for headphones.