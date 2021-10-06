Apple rolls out Find My support for AirPods Pro, AirPods Max

Sarah Tew/CNET

Your missing left AirPod might not be doomed after all. Apple is adding more ways to find your AirPods Pro and Max using the Find My app, the company said in a blog post Tuesday.

If you have AirPods Pro or AirPods Pro Max, you'll be able to use features like notify when left behind, notify when found and mark as lost.

This update comes as a part of iOS 15. CNET's Jason Cipriani noted in September that you could previously use Find My to find a lost earbud, but it only worked if you were in Bluetooth range.