Apple retakes top spot in global smartphone market, analyst says

Stephen Shankland/CNET

Apple is once again at the top of the global smartphone market, accounting for 22% of worldwide smartphone shipments in the fourth quarter of 2021, according to data from analyst firm Canalys on Tuesday. High demand for the iPhone 13 and competitive pricing in mainland China helped the tech giant retake the lead and edge out Samsung, which took a market share of 20% during the three-month period ending Dec. 31.

Xiaomi remained in third place with a 12% market share, according to Canalys. Oppo and Vivo rounded out the top five in the market with 9% and 8% shares, respectively.

"Apple is back at the top of the smartphone market after three quarters, driven by a stellar performance from the iPhone 13," said Canalys analyst Sanyam Chaurasia in a release. "Apple saw unprecedented iPhone performance in Mainland China, with aggressive pricing for its flagship devices keeping the value proposition strong."

This comes as supply chain challenges and a surge in COVID-19 cases impacted overall shipments.