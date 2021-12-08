Apple reportedly set to launch new iPhone SE, three Watch models next year

VCG/VCG via Getty Images

Apple could have a slate of new iPhones and Apple Watches in the works for 2022 and 2023, MacRumors reported Tuesday.

Citing a note to investors from analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, MacRumors said Apple may be planning two new iPhone SE models for 2022 and 2023. The 2022 model could arrive midyear with 3GB of memory. It could be followed in the next year by one with 4GB of memory, a bigger display and other feature changes.

As for the Apple Watch, Kuo reportedly said 2022 could bring the Series 8, a second generation of the Apple Watch SE and an "extreme sports version."

Kuo also made other predictions, including second-generation AirPods Pro slated for late 2022 and even that a second-generation AR headset is already in the pipeline for 2024.

Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.