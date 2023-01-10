Apple Reportedly Plans to Use Own Screens on Mobile Devices

Apple plans to begin its own custom displays on mobile devices starting in 2024, Bloomberg reported Tuesday.

The push, intended to bring more production in-house, is expected to begin with the Apple Watch by the end of the year, according to the report, which cited people with knowledge of the matter. The displays will also appear on other devices such as the iPhone, according to the report.

Apple's display endeavor would dovetail with the company's efforts to make it less reliant on components provided by third parties, in this case, Samsung, which is also a key competitor in the phone market.

This isn't the first time Apple has gone about developing its own components to reduce costs. The iPhone maker has spent years making its own 5G modem after it purchased the business from Intel in 2019 for $1 billion in order to not rely on chips made by Qualcomm.

Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.