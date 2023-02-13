Rihanna's Halftime Show Best Super Bowl Ads Super Bowl's Movie Trailers 'The Flash' Trailer White House: It's Not Aliens Valentine's Freebies A ChatGPT Dating Profile Best and Worst Onscreen Couples
Tech Mobile

Apple Releases Updates for Watch, iPad, Mac, Apple TV and HomePod

Safari also received an update Monday.

Oscar Gonzalez headshot
Oscar Gonzalez
Collage of products featuring Apple Watch Series 7, MacBook Pro, and iPad Air
Lots of updates are coming to Apple devices. 
CNET

Apple rolled out iOS 16.3.1 for iPhones on Monday as well as a slew of updates for the tech giant's other devices. 

Devices receiving an update include Apple Watch Series 4 and later, Macs with MacOS Ventura, Apple TV 4K/Apple TV HD and iPad Air third generation, iPad fifth generation and iPad Mini fifth generation or later, according to the Apple security update page. Apple's browser, Safari, also received an update for MacOS Big Sur and MacOS Monterey. 

The updates contain mostly minor changes and some bug fixes. There are also security updates, including one for iOS and MacOS that Apple says "may have been actively exploited."

Other Apple devices that received an update Monday were the HomePod and HomePod Mini. The release of HomePod OS 16.3.2 fixed an issue where Siri wouldn't complete a smart home request the first time it was asked, according to 9to5Mac