Apple redesigns its online store, adds 'Store' tab

Apple's online store got a makeover on Tuesday. The tech giant's website was down for about an hour before emerging with a new design and the addition of a dedicated "Store" tab.

When you click on the new tab, Apple takes you to a page lined with all its Mac, iPhone, iPad, AirPods, Apple Watch and other products. Some images link to the product's own store page that displays all the available models as well as other helpful resources for accessories, support and shopping guides.

The updated online store doesn't seem to include any new products. But, with Apple's next event coming this fall, we could see the new iPhone 13, Apple Watch 7, iPad Mini 6, AirPods 3 and more soon.