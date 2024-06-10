Apple Partners With OpenAI for ChatGPT on iPhones, iPads and Macs

When Apple's Siri voice assistant launched in 2011, it was on the bleeding edge of artificial intelligence technology. Now Apple's partnering with leading startup OpenAI to bring the next generation of AI to the iPhone, iPad and Mac.

Announced during Apple's annual WWDC event Monday morning, the tech giant said it will be adding capabilities from OpenAI's popular ChatGPT to the iPhone through its iOS 18 software, which is expected to launch in the fall of this year, as well as to iPadOS and MacOS.

One way Apple said it added ChatGPT was as part of its Siri voice assistant. When someone asks for meal ideas from a set of ingredients, Siri will suggest connecting with ChatGPT. It'll then ask for permission to share the request, after which it'll show a response with a warning at the bottom saying "Check important info for mistakes." Apple said its system will work with photos as well, and will always ask for permission to share any information.

"You'll be able to access ChatGPT for free, without creating an account. Your requests and information will not be logged," Apple's Senior Vice President Software Engineering, Craig Federighi, said while announcing the integration. He added that Apple intends to expand partnerships with other companies as well. "Of course, you're in control over when ChatGPT is used, and be asked before any information is shared."

The move marks another way Apple is hoping to catch up in the AI race. Over the past two years, hundreds of millions of people have flocked to new technologies created by OpenAI and others. Generative AI, as it's called, can create images, videos and all manner of texts in response to written prompts or spoken requests.

While the technology can perform impressive feats, one of its biggest drawbacks is the likelihood it will create hallucinations, sincerely sharing made-up facts and figures as part of its responses. AI companies including OpenAI, Microsoft and Google have attempted to respond to this unpredictability and untrustworthiness by warning users that generative AI tools are meant for more creative tasks.

Still, many people have begun using AI for everything from helping to write emails at work to coding and even imagining cooking recipes based on ingredients nearby.

This is a developing story.

Editors' note: CNET used an AI engine to help create several dozen stories, which are labeled accordingly. The note you're reading is attached to articles that deal substantively with the topic of AI but are created entirely by our expert editors and writers. For more, see our AI policy.

