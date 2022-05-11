Apple May Bring USB-C to the iPhone in 2023, Analyst Predicts

Rumors have popped up over the past few years that Apple may drop the Lightening port on the iPhone in favor of USB-C, as the tech giant has been gradually shifting over to USB-C on many of its products. On Wednesday, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo predicted in a tweet that USB-C could land on the iPhone 15 in 2023.

"My latest survey indicates that 2H23 new iPhone will abandon Lightning port and switch to USB-C port," Kuo wrote, without offer specifics on the survey. He added that "USB-C could improve iPhone's transfer and charging speed in hardware designs."

Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

