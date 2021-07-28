Grab an Apple MagSafe iPhone charger for just $30 right now (save $9)

Apple

MagSafe chargers make keeping your phone juiced a snap, literally. They snap on magnetically to the back of your iPhone (12 and 12 Pro) and you're off and charging. There are loads of knockoff mag-chargers but only official Apple MagSafe products will work at a full 10 watts of speed versus just 7.5 for most of the off-brands. Apple-blessed accessories are also (unsurprisingly) more expensive but right now, Apple's own when you use our exclusive promo code CNETMGSF at checkout.

This charger normally sells for $39 and we've only seen it drop this low once before, so if you're looking for an easy magnetic snapback charger, this would be a solid deal to jump at. Apple MagSafe accessories are compatible with iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro and, presumably, all iPhones going forward. The deal includes free shipping and returns.

