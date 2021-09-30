Apple MagSafe Battery Pack is only $85 today

Some may view Apple's MagSafe chargers and batteries as the next step toward an iPhone with no power port at all, but for right now it's a really great way to ensure wireless charging works every time. With MagSafe tech you never have to worry about your phone being on a charger without actually charging, because the wireless charging parts line up every time thanks to magnets. The only read downside to MagSafe right now is the added price, these chargers and batteries are often noticeably more expensive than a normal wireless charger. So when there's a deal on Apple's MagSafe battery back, dropping the price from $99 to $85, it's time to act.

Apple's MagSafe Battery is a small, magnetic pack you can attach and remove whenever you need even through a MagSafe case instead of plugging your phone in. The battery delivers up to 15W of charging when attached, so you can keep it connected until it drains or pop it on the back when your phone is low on power. The battery works with all iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 models, so if you just got a new phone you will immediately be able to use this charger. And for a battery like this, being able to save $15 makes a pretty big difference.