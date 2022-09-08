Apple Leaves iPhone 14 Mini Out of Latest Lineup

This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product.

Apple's iPhone 14 lineup has ditched the Mini. The apparent end of the smaller-phone came as Apple announced the iPhone 14, 14 Plus, 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max, each with displays of 6.1 inches or more, at its fall product event -- but nothing in a smaller size.

Independent market researchers predicted the demise of the Mini back in 2021, based on low sales. The iPhone 13 Mini represented 3% of Apple's phone sales in the first quarter of 2022, according to data from Consumer Research Intelligence Partners. That was even worse than the 5% of sales that the iPhone 12 Mini represented in the first half 2021, according to Counterpoint.

Both Mini versions had 5.4-inch screens.

Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. The Mini line featured phones with similar camera and processor features to their larger siblings. The Minis also came with a smaller price tag to match their smaller screens.

The end of the Mini doesn't make massive screens mandatory for people who want a new iPhone. Apple still sells its iPhone SE, which got an upgrade earlier this year, with a 4.7-inch screen the company calls "pocket friendly." In addition, the iPhone 13 Mini is still for sale.