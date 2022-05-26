Apple Keeping iPhone Production Flat, Report Says

Apple is reportedly keeping iPhone production about the same in 2022 as in 2021, according to a report Thursday from Bloomberg. People familiar with Apple's projection told Bloomberg Apple asked suppliers to assemble about 220 million iPhones. Analysts predicted iPhone production would be closer to 240 million units.

Strategy Analytics predicted smartphone shipments would contract by up to 2% due to "geopolitical issues, component shortages, price inflation, exchange rate volatility and COVID disruption."

TrendForce, a market intelligence company, also downgraded its smartphone production forecast twice recently. TrendForce said rising inflation and the Russian war in Ukraine are two factors that helped drive its forecast down. "There is still room for downward revisions in the future," TrendForce wrote in a news release.

Apple doesn't disclose its production numbers publicity, and the company stopped disclosing how many iPhones it sells in 2019.

Apple didn't immediately respond to CNET's request for comment.