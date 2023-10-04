X

Apple Just Released a Patch for iPhone 15 Pro Overheating Issues

If your new iPhone has suffered from overheating, download the software update now.

corinne-reichert-headshot
corinne-reichert-headshot
Corinne Reichert Senior Writer
Corinne Reichert (she/her) grew up in Sydney, Australia and moved to California in 2019. She holds degrees in law and communications, and currently oversees the CNET breaking news desk for the West Coast. Corinne covers everything from phones, social media and security to movies, politics, 5G and pop culture. In her spare time, she watches soccer games, F1 races and Disney movies.
Expertise News
See full bio
Corinne Reichert
iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max
Apple/CNET

Just weeks after the iPhone 15 Pro was released and people began complaining about overheating issues, Apple has released a patch. 

Apple issued iOS 17.0.3 on Wednesday, saying that the software update provides security updates and bug fixes, including the issue that could cause your iPhone to run hot.

It follows people sharing stories online about how their new iPhones were overheating or felt uncomfortably hot to hold

230928-site-iphones-not-so-finewoven-first-week-drama-3
Watch this: iPhone 15's First Week Is Not So FineWoven

Apple told CNET over the weekend that the iPhone overheating complaints were caused by a software bug in iOS 17, rather than the physical design of the iPhone 15 Pro, as well as "recent updates to third-party apps," including Instagram and Uber.

To download the update, go to Settings > General > Software Update, tap Install Now and follow the onscreen prompts, and here are some simple steps you can take to cool down your phone.

The patch comes just after Apple released iOS 17.1 beta 2.

Mobile Guides

Phones

Foldable Phones

Headphones

Mobile Accessories

Smartwatches

Wireless Plans