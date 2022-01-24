Apple is preparing its 'widest array' of new products this fall, report says

James Martin/CNET

Apple is reportedly working on many different products for this fall, and a Sunday report from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman adds that the launch may include "the widest array of new hardware products in its history."

According to Gurman, Apple is working on new iPad and iPad Pro models, a low-end MacBook Pro, a Mac Pro, an iMac, redesigned MacBook Air, a second-generation AirPods Pro, three Apple Watches with the Series 8, SE and Rugged versions, as well as four new iPhones. This includes the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max and 5G iPhone SE.

Apple didn't immediately respond to CNET's request for comment.

More to come.