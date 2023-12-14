X
CNET logo Why You Can Trust CNET

Our expert, award-winning staff selects the products we cover and rigorously researches and tests our top picks. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. Reviews ethics statement

Apple Is Now Selling the USB-C AirPods Pro 2's Charging Case Separately

If you want to replace your AirPods Pro 2's Lighting-equipped charging case with the new USB-C version, you now can -- for $99.

carnoy-headshot-2019-2
carnoy-headshot-2019-2
David Carnoy Executive Editor / Reviews
Executive Editor David Carnoy has been a leading member of CNET's Reviews team since 2000. He covers the gamut of gadgets and is a notable reviewer of mobile accessories and portable audio products, including headphones and speakers. He's also an e-reader and e-publishing expert as well as the author of the novels Knife Music, The Big Exit and Lucidity. All the titles are available as Kindle, iBooks, Nook e-books and audiobooks.
Expertise Mobile accessories and portable audio, including headphones, earbuds and speakers Credentials
  • Maggie Award for Best Regularly Featured Web Column/Consumer
See full bio
David Carnoy
airpods-pro-2-case-usb-c.png

The USB-C AirPods Pro 2 case can now be purchased on its own for $99.

 Screenshot by David Carnoy/CNET

When Apple released its slightly updated AirPods Pro 2 with MagSafe Charging Case (USB‑C) earlier this year, it didn't offer the USB-C charging case as a separate accessory. While the earlier AirPods Pro 2 buds -- the ones that shipped with the Lightning case -- charge in the new case, you were required to have purchased the USB-C AirPods Pro 2 to get a replacement case for them. But Apple has now lifted that restriction and is selling the USB-C charging case for the AirPods Pro 2 to anyone who wants to buy one. It costs $99.

Read more: Best wireless earbuds

See at Apple

I supposed some folks who've bought one of the new iPhone 15 models with USB-C charging might want to get a USB-C charging case for their AirPod Pro 2 because they only want to carry around one cable to charge both their iPhone 15 and AirPods Pro 2. Or maybe you simply lost your Lighting-equipped case and figured you might as well shift to USB-C charging.

It's worth noting that the new USB-C charging case has an IP54 rating, which means it's dust-resistant and splashproof. The Lightning version of the case doesn't have a water- or dust-resistance rating.

Alas, while you can buy the upgraded AirPods Pro 2 charging case right now, shipping dates have slipped to Dec. 26-Dec. 29th, so it won't make it in time for Christmas. But at least you'll have it before New Year's Day. 

Read our full review of AirPods Pro 2 with MagSafe Charging Case (USB‑C).

Mobile Guides

Phones

Foldable Phones

Headphones

Mobile Accessories

Smartwatches

Wireless Plans