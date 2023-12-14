Apple Is Now Selling the USB-C AirPods Pro 2's Charging Case Separately

When Apple released its slightly updated AirPods Pro 2 with MagSafe Charging Case (USB‑C) earlier this year, it didn't offer the USB-C charging case as a separate accessory. While the earlier AirPods Pro 2 buds -- the ones that shipped with the Lightning case -- charge in the new case, you were required to have purchased the USB-C AirPods Pro 2 to get a replacement case for them. But Apple has now lifted that restriction and is selling the USB-C charging case for the AirPods Pro 2 to anyone who wants to buy one. It costs $99.

I supposed some folks who've bought one of the new iPhone 15 models with USB-C charging might want to get a USB-C charging case for their AirPod Pro 2 because they only want to carry around one cable to charge both their iPhone 15 and AirPods Pro 2. Or maybe you simply lost your Lighting-equipped case and figured you might as well shift to USB-C charging.

It's worth noting that the new USB-C charging case has an IP54 rating, which means it's dust-resistant and splashproof. The Lightning version of the case doesn't have a water- or dust-resistance rating.

Alas, while you can buy the upgraded AirPods Pro 2 charging case right now, shipping dates have slipped to Dec. 26-Dec. 29th, so it won't make it in time for Christmas. But at least you'll have it before New Year's Day.

