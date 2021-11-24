Apple is nearing deal to use its own 5G modems in 2023 iPhones, report says

Stephen Shankland/CNET

Apple may be drawing close to having its own 5G modems ready for its 2023 iPhones, Nikkei reported Wednesday, as it works out a deal with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company to use its chip production technology.

The Cupertino, California, company intends to mass produce its first in-house 5G modem chip and other components, according to Nikkei, which cited anonymous sources.

It follows analyst Ming-Chi Kuo saying in May that Apple planned to switch to custom modems for future iPhones, moving away from traditional supplier Qualcomm.

Rumours that Apple has been edging closer to seizing control of more of the parts that make up its devices have swirled for years. In 2019, it paid $1 billion to acquire Intel's modem business after the chipmaker announced its intention to leave the modem market. That came after Apple settled a licensing dispute with Qualcomm, allowing it to use Qualcomm modems in its wireless devices.

Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.