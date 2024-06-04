Apple iPhone 16 Pro to Have Thinnest Bezels Yet, Report Says

While Apple is discussing many of its expected updates to its iOS software for iPhones as part of its annual Worldwide Developers Conference next week, some eagle-eyed industry watchers will be looking for any hints about changes to the iPhone's screens.

That's because Apple has reportedly chosen a new type of screen for its iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max models, which ultimately allow for thinner bezels and thus a larger screen area.

Following months of rumors about this change, tech industry leaker Ice Universe published seeming mockups of the iPhone 16 Pro Max bezel to X on Tuesday, side by side with the iPhone 15 Pro Max. The iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max are expected to increase in screen size for the first time in years, to 6.3 inches and 6.9 inches, respectively, up from 6.1 inches and 6.7 inches currently.

Apple representatives didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

The new mockup helps give a sense of what the iPhone 16 lineup will look like when it launches this fall. Apple doesn't publicly acknowledge new iPhones until their release, typically in September, which fuels speculation about what potential hardware and software changes the company's planning.

This year's entry-level iPhones are expected to be called the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus and start at $799 and $899, respectively. Both are expected to have rearranged cameras and Apple's well-regarded action button in place of a mute switch, borrowed from last year's iPhone 15 Pro line. The $999 iPhone 16 Pro and $1,199 iPhone 16 Pro Max, meanwhile, are expected to use the new screen technologies that allow for larger displays with thinner bezel borders.

Ice Universe noted in the post on X that the thinner bezel of the iPhone 16 Pro Max looked better. But the tipster also pointed to more opportunities for Apple to improve designs by reducing the size of the Dynamic Island cutout for sensors and a front-facing camera.

Aside from hardware changes, Apple is also expected to announce upgrades for its iOS software powering the iPhone, adding new artificial intelligence technologies to help improve messaging and other functions. Rumors currently suggest Apple will expand AI using a mix of technologies that improve its Siri voice assistant, photo editing capabilities and even emoji.

Apple has also reportedly struck a deal with OpenAI to use its ChatGPT for more advanced tasks. (For hands-on CNET reviews of generative AI products including Gemini, Claude, ChatGPT and Microsoft Copilot, along with AI news, tips and explainers, see our AI Atlas resource page.)