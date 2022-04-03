March Madness Final Four Amazon Union Wins in New York Election Will Smith Resigns Academy Membership Grammys 2022 Skippy Recalls Peanut Butter 'Morbius' Review: Lacks Magic
Apple iOS 15.4.1 Update: Fixes for Battery-Drain Bug, Security Issues

The small update could make a big difference for your iPhone.

Zachary McAuliffe
Apple iOS 15

Apple released iOS 15.4.1 Thursday.

 James Martin/CNET

Apple rolled out a small iPhone update on Thursday, iOS 15.4.1. The update follows the release of iOS 15.4 and resolves a battery-draining bug along with a security flaw that Apple says "may have been actively exploited" on some devices.

Some iPhone users took to Twitter to complain about battery drain after installing iOS 15.4. Apple Support responded to these customers by tweeting that it's normal for some apps and features to adjust for "up to 48 hours after an update."

The update also fixes a bug that causes braille devices to become unresponsive when navigating text or showing an alert, as well as a bug that causes some iPhone hearing devices to lose connection in some third-party apps.

Apple's iOS 15.4 was released on March 15, and the update included the ability to unlock your iPhone using Face ID while wearing a mask, Universal Control, 37 new emoji and other features.

