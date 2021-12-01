Apple highlights its Product Red devices for World AIDS Day

Apple

Apple is showcasing its Product Red devices and accessories for World AIDS Day on Wednesday. Included in the Product Red lineup are the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Mini, Apple Watch Series 7 and Apple Watch bands.

The company is also donating $1 to the Global Fund for every purchase made using Apple Pay on apple.com, in the App Store or in an actual Apple store, through Dec. 6.

"As COVID-19 continues to impact communities around the world, including those living with HIV, the fight to end global pandemics is more urgent than ever," the company said in a release.

In addition to the Product Red devices, Apple is offering new Red Watch faces, highlighting a dating app called Positive Singles for those with HIV/AIDS and sexually transmitted infections, and boosting collections of books, audiobooks, TV shows and music in Apple Books, Apple Music and Apple TV about the fight against HIV/AIDS.

Apple said that in the last 15 years, Apple customers have helped raise about $270 million. The money has gone toward efforts like prevention, testing and counseling for those with HIV/AIDS. Apple hasn't said what percentage goes toward donations.