Apple Debuts Two New $49 Pride Edition Sport Loops for Apple Watch

Apple has just announced a new set of Pride Edition bands for the Apple Watch alongside a matching "Pride Threads" watch face. The bands, which are both variations of Apple's popular Sport Loop bands, are available to order now for $49, with the light colored Sport Loop and a darker .

The 2022 Pride bands build on Apple's continuing tradition of releasing new bands each year ahead of June's Pride Month celebrations. This year's band features a color gradient that includes the original rainbow colors, which represent gender-nonconforming and transgender people. The design incorporates black and brown colors, symbolizing Black and Latinx people, as well as those who have been affected by or lost their lives to HIV/AIDS.

Additionally, starting in June, Apple will showcase a new Shot on iPhone Pride campaign, where it will highlight notable places of historic interest to the LBGTQ+ movement.