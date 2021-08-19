Angela Lang/CNET

All those rumors back in 2011 about an "iPhone nano," a cheaper and smaller alternative to the iPhone 4 (Apple's top-tier mobile device at the time), appear to have been rooted in truth. A Thursday report by The Verge appears to show an email sent by Apple co-founder Steve Jobs in October 2010 that confirms the company was working on the smaller iPhone.

The email, an agenda for a strategy meeting, reportedly includes a bullet point about an "iPhone nano plan" and a sub-bullet for its "cost goal." Another sub-bullet notes that "Jony" (presumably Jony Ive, Apple's former chief design officer) was going to "show model (and/or renderings)."

Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.