Apple had 'iPhone nano' in the works, old Steve Jobs email appears to confirm

The device reportedly would have been a smaller and cheaper alternative to the iPhone 4.

apple-iphone-logo-3794
Angela Lang/CNET

All those rumors back in 2011 about an "iPhone nano," a cheaper and smaller alternative to the iPhone 4 (Apple's top-tier mobile device at the time), appear to have been rooted in truth. A Thursday report by The Verge appears to show an email sent by Apple co-founder Steve Jobs in October 2010 that confirms the company was working on the smaller iPhone

The email, an agenda for a strategy meeting, reportedly includes a bullet point about an "iPhone nano plan" and a sub-bullet for its "cost goal." Another sub-bullet notes that "Jony" (presumably Jony Ive, Apple's former chief design officer) was going to "show model (and/or renderings)."

Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. 