Apple extends its AirPods Pro service program for sound issues to 3 years

Óscar Gutiérrez/CNET

Apple appears to have quietly extended its service program for addressing AirPods Pro sound issues from two years to three years after initial purchase. MacRumors reported the extension Wednesday after users on Reddit noticed the change.

Apple rolled out the service program last October after some customers experienced crackling or static sounds on their devices, as well as issues with active noise cancellation. Apple's support page says, "Apple or an Apple Authorized Service Provider will service the affected AirPods Pro (left, right or both), free of charge." Affected devices were made before October 2020, the company notes.

Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment or more information on the extension.

The update comes ahead of Apple's Unleashed event on Monday, during which the company is expected to unveil its next-generation Mac computers powered by its own Apple Silicon chips.