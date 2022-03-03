Apple Event: Everything We Know About the March 8 'Peek Performance' Event

Apple

What's happening The world's most valuable tech company is about to hold a big product announcement event. Why it matters Apple's first major event of the year doesn't grab attention the same way its September iPhone events do, but it's an opportunity for the company to highlight everything else it offers. What's next Apple's expected to hold a major event in the summer to announce free software upgrades coming in the fall, alongside the rumored next iPhone.

We finally have a date for Apple's next event: Tuesday, March 8 at 10 a.m. PT. Rumors suggest that Apple could reveal a third iPhone SE at the presentation, along with a revamped iPad and at least one new Mac.

The company will show off the devices in an all-virtual event via a livestream on Apple's website. The company said it will be "broadcasting from Apple Park," its headquarters in Cupertino, California. The tech giant has hosted online-only events since the start of the pandemic two years ago. Apple is currently assessing when employees will return to the office, as the omicron variant wanes.

Apple's invitation to the media, sent in an email, shows a rainbow Apple logo that gives the impression of movement across a black background. Its tagline reads: "Peek performance." Apple didn't say which products it plans to announce -- it almost never does -- but did include an augmented reality effect in its marketing page for the event that could hint at an aspect of the event.

The event marks another milestone for Apple as it aims to stay on track with its product launch schedule, which typically includes events in the spring, summer and fall. In June 2020, as the pandemic took hold, Apple transformed its Worldwide Developers Conference into a virtual event, with slickly edited videos replacing live presentations. So far, the formula appears to be working. Apple has continued to rake in record sales and profits.

The company has said that customers have especially responded to 5G wireless internet upgrades in its iPhones over the past two years. And in his review of the iPhone 13 last year, CNET's Patrick Holland said that Apple had delivered a "delightful upgrade," praising the cameras and battery life in particular.

Apple has also said that demand for new chips it designed to act as the microprocessing brains for its iPads and Mac computers has consistently outstripped supply, with more than $12 billion in estimated pent-up demand in the past year. "Customer satisfaction is off the charts," Apple CEO Tim Cook said during a conference call with financial analysts in January. He said the technology is helping bring in new customers, in addition to upgraders.

At the upcoming event, Apple is also expected to discuss its upcoming iOS 15.4 software, a free upgrade for its most recent iPhones and iPads. The company has already announced that it's building in new Face ID unlock features to work with medical masks, as well as anti-stalking alerts related to its AirTag smart trackers.