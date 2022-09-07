Apple Event 2022 Recap: iPhone 14 Lineup, Apple Watch Series 8 and Every Other Announcement

This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product.

The iPhone turns 15 with the iPhone 14, one of the handful of new products announced at Wednesday's Apple event. To recap: iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, Apple Watch Series 8, Apple Watch Ultra, Apple Watch SE and AirPods Pro 2nd generation. All will be available for preorder over the next few weeks, and some ship as soon as Sept. 16.

Apple announced the latest version of the iPhone's operating system, iOS 16, at WWDC in June, and at the "Far Out" event we saw features like Crash Detection, the Always On display and Dynamic Island in action.

Apple iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max side by side showing sizes Pro Display XDR-like specs come to the Pro screens with the Super Retina XDR. The new camera notch on the pro expands and contracts to accommodate notifications and information, which you can interact with, called the "Dynamic Island." Better brightness management and refresh rate variety is available to manage battery life, and keeps the new Always On display from being too draining. The new 4-nanometer A16 Bionic chip is faster and requires lower power than the A15. A new Display Engine within it speeds display rendering and the updated image signal processing adds similar boosts in photo quality to the lower-end models. A 48-megapixel sensor with support for pixel binning (4 pixels) allows for better sensitivity in low light shooting at 12-megapixel. There's a new 2x telephoto setting and a 48mm mode, plus support for 48 megapixels in ProRaw. Video also gets Action Mode and 24 frame-per-second shooting. They come in space black and deep purple, in addition to the traditional silver and gold. Prices start at $999 (£1,099, AU$1,749) for the Pro, $1,099 for the Pro Max (£1,199, AU$1,899). You can preorder starting Sept. 9; they're available on Sept. 16. iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max Get Official Reveal at Apple's Event

Apple/Screenshot by Sarah Lord/CNET New watch faces, an always-on and larger display (thanks to smaller bezels), along with better durability are the highlights of the new series. There's better menstrual cycle tracking thanks to a new suite of features, including a new temperature sensor to get ovulation estimation, among other things. There are also new safety features, such as crash detection to provide automatic notification to emergency services and contacts. It's made possible by updated motion sensing with a new gyroscope and accelerometer. Low power mode disables some of the less necessary features, like the always-on display, to extend to a claimed 36 hours. International roaming will also be rolling out on all cell models running WatchOS 9. And pretty new colors and bands. Prices start at $399 (£419, AU$629), and include three months of Apple Fitness Plus for free. It's available Sept. 16, but preorders are open now. WatchOS 9 will be available starting Monday, Sept. 12. Apple Watch Adds New Temperature Sensor For Fertility Tracking

Apple Apple's entry-priced Watch gets bigger, faster and improved pairing for kids without iPhones, and the back case now matches the finishes. It's made of many recycled materials. It also has the same sensors as Series 8 to enable crash detection. It's up for preorder now, shipping Sept. 16. Prices start at $249 (£259, AU$399). Apple Watch SE Update Brings New Features to the Cheaper Watch

Apple/Screenshot by Sarah Lord/CNET "Extreme" is the watchword for this model. It's the most rugged yet, made of titanium, with a bezel to protect the display from impact. There are new bands designed for specific activities (alpine, trail and oceanic). There's a new Action button for quick physical control, plus the controls are designed to be usable when wearing gloves. An improved mic, built-in cellular, a huge battery that'll last up to 36 hours (which can be extended to as much as 60 hours via new optimization setting), plus a new complex face and night mode for better visibility are some highlights. Inside, there's a new GPS designed for better results in city-like environments and it uses a mic array for better pickup. It's also got a ton of new apps targeting specific types of activities, like a dive computer and wayfinder system. Apple Watch Ultra will be $799 (£849, AU$1,299), and automatically includes cellular. Preorders are open now, and the Watch Ultra will be available Sept. 23. Apple Watch Ultra Announced at Far Out Event