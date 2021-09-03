Apple delays plan to scan iPhones for child abuse images

Sarah Tew/CNET

Apple announced Friday that it won't immediately launch iOS features designed to protect children from sexual predators. The move comes in response to feedback from researchers and users who voiced concerns about how the features would affect user privacy.

In a statement, Apple says it's decided to push back the launch and keep working on the protections against child sexual abuse material, or CSAM, that it announced last month.

"Based on feedback from customers, advocacy groups, researchers, and others, we have decided to take additional time over the coming months to collect input and make improvements before releasing these critically important child safety features," the statement says.

On Aug. 5, Apple announced that a feature to combat CSAM would be coming to iOS 15 and MacOS Monterey. It's designed to detect whether users had child exploitation images or videos stored on their device. The device would convert suspected images into "hashes" and compare them against a national database.

The move encountered resistance in part because the device warns parents and children when they might be sending or receiving a sexually explicit photo using its Messages app. Apple received complaints from policy and rights groups who said that the software could have "disastrous consequences for many children." Privacy experts, who agree that fighting child exploitation is a good thing, also worried that Apple's moves might open the door to wider uses that could, for example, put political dissidents and other innocent people in harm's way.