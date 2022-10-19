Apple Decreasing Production for iPhone 14 Plus, Report Says

Apple is reportedly cutting back production on the iPhone 14 Plus due to low sales, according to a report from The Information on Tuesday. The tech giant debuted the new phone during its "Far Out" event in September, along with the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Officially released on Oct. 7, the iPhone 14 Plus is essentially the same as the iPhone 14, but with a larger screen size and a higher starting price of $899. Per The Information, Apple instructed one manufacturer in China to stop production on the phone, while two suppliers in the country have been told to scale back production by 70% and 90% respectively. According to the report, demand is low, with some customers are leaning toward the iPhone 14 Pro model, as it's $100 more and is packed with additional features.

Last month, Apple dropped plans to boost production on the iPhone 14, according to a Bloomberg report. The current economic landscape has been a factor in lower demand for both smartphones, forcing Apple and other companies to rethink how they manage, promote and sell their inventory. However, Bloomberg noted that compared to other flagship phones in the range, iPhone 14 Pro models are in strong demand among customers.

Despite this, data research firm Canalys released its most recent report, which found a decline in smartphone shipments for the third quarter. Analysts attributed the decrease in demand to changes in consumer spending priorities. The firm says the downward shift will likely continue for the next six to nine months, but the holiday season may bring an increase in smartphone sales.

Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment.