Apple Deal: Save Hundreds on Refurb iPhones and Apple Watches Today Only at Woot

Sarah Tew/CNET

From phones to earbuds to smart watches, Apple devices consistently score top marks in our reviews, and frequently claim the top spot in our best device lists. Sleek and simple with consistently impressive performance, Apple devices really only have one major drawback, they're pricey. Apple almost never drops the prices on its own devices, which can make finding them at a bargain a challenge, but not impossible. If you don't mind opting for a pre-owned device, we've got a deal you won't want to miss. Today only at Woot, you can pick up grade-A refurbished Apple Watches and iPhones and save hundred compared to what it would cost you from Apple directly.

According to Woot, grade-A refurbished means that these devices have undergone inspection and diagnostic testing and are guaranteed to have minimal cosmetic damage and like-new functionality. While, unfortunately, none of the latest iPhone 13 or Apple Watch Series 7 models are on sale, many of these previous-gen devices are still a great buy. With 5G capabilities, an OLED display and equipped with Apple's A14 Bionic chip, the iPhone 12 is still an excellent phone that will be more than sufficient for most users, and is , which is $169 less than it would cost you to buy new from Apple directly.

If you're in the market for a new smart watch, the , which you can pick up for as low as $270, offers many of the same features as the upgraded Series 7 but will save you $130 compared to buying the latest model new from Apple directly. And if you want to save even more, you can opt for even older generations, going as far back as the iPhone 8 and Apple Watch Series 3. Apple deals are slim, so these are some of the best values you'll find on these devices out there at the moment. This sale expires tonight at 12:59 a.m. ET, or when these refurbished models are sold out, so we recommend acting sooner rather than later on this sale.