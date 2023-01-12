Golden Globes Highlights Flight Delays ChatGPT to Rule 2023 Worst Products of CES Apple's Plan for Device Screens WWE's Stephanie McMahon Quits Social Security Benefits CNET Shopping
Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you
Accept
Why You Can Trust CNET
Our expert, award-winning staff selects the products we cover and rigorously researches and tests our top picks. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. Reviews ethics statement
Tech Mobile

Apple Could Ship $99 AirPods by 2024

The more affordable option could arrive with a new generation of AirPods Max, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says.

Andrew Blok headshot
Andrew Blok
Apple's 3rd generation AirPods
These could be getting a cheaper update.
James Martin/CNET

A tech analyst is predicting cheaper AirPods and a new generation of AirPods Max could ship as early as late 2024 or early 2025. Apple is aiming for a price of $99 for its budget earbuds, Ming-Chi Kuo said on Twitter Wednesday.

That price would beat Apple's suggested price for its most affordable AirPods (second generation) by $30. The second-generation AirPods have regularly retailed for $99 from other sellers, like Amazon, in recent months. The current generation of AirPods Max headphones have a suggested retail price of $549.

Apple sells its third-generation AirPods for $169 and its second-generation AirPods Pro for $249. 

Apple did not respond to request for comment.

Read more