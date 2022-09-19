Apple Confirms iPhone 14 Pro Camera Shake Issue, Says Fix Coming Next Week

Apple says an iPhone 14 Pro software update is coming for a camera shake issue that looks to be happening when using certain third-party apps, such as Snapchat and TikTok.

"We're aware of the issue and a fix will be released next week," an Apple spokesperson told CNET in an emailed statement.

The issue also causes rattling noises as a result of the optical image stabalization hardware not working correctly, according to a report from Bloomberg.

So uh, we’re having some issues with the 14 Pro Max camera pic.twitter.com/7HH1wLFjdF — Luke Miani (@LukeMiani) September 16, 2022

This is not the first update Apple has had to release since the launch of the iPhone 14 on Sept. 16. Apple released iOS 16.0.1 last week that addressed a few issues, including problems during activation and soft-looking photos when zooming in on the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

The iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max models are Apple's flagship devices for the year. The iPhone remains Apple's most important yearly hardware product. Last quarter, the iPhone helped bring in $40.7 billion in revenue, up 3% from the same time period a year prior.

Driving strong demand, and delays, for the new 14 Pro and Pro Max models is the new 48-megapixel camera. It's the first major megapixel upgrade to an iPhone since iPhone 6S and 6S Plus in 2015. That's not to say Apple hasn't been putting out improved camera hardware, but rather the megapixel count has stayed the same, regardless of other hardware changes. That, along with the Dynamic Island, a software solution to help make the pill-shaped camera cutout more of a feature than a compromise, has consumers excited.