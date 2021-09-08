Apple cites four new iPhones, MagSafe charger in FCC filing ahead of Sept. 14 event

Patrick Holland/CNET

Apple Event

Apple may have put an early look at a new MagSafe charger and references to its presumed iPhone 13 line in a filing with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) on Monday. The filing, focused on the magnetic charger, was seen on the FCC's website a day before Apple announced a Sept. 14 event that is rumored to be where new phones and a new Apple Watch may make their debut.

Spotted previously by 9to5Mac and MacRumors, the filing lists four "New phone" listings alongside four "Legacy" phone listings, with the latter corresponding to the iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max.

While the document doesn't list any apparent differences between last year's MagSafe Charger and this new one, it does show the charger being used to charge AirPods as well as the iPhone either directly or within the case. The current MagSafe charger is able to charge any Qi-enabled wireless charging device, but only magnetically attaches to the iPhone 12 line for now.

The four "New phone" listings lead credence to rumors that this year's iPhone 13 lineup will repeat last year's, possibly including Mini, Pro and Pro Max models alongside a standard iPhone 13.

MagSafe was a big highlight of the iPhone 12's reveal last year, which has since grown to include a battery pack, phone cases and other magnetic accessories.

Apple did not return request for comment.