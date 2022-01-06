Apple CEO Tim Cook earned over $98M last year, a huge bump from $14M in 2020

Getty Images

Despite his salary remaining the same over the last three years, Apple CEO Tim Cook's total compensation saw a significant bump in 2021 compared to previous years.

When accounting for stock awards, which totaled over $82 million, other forms of compensation and his $3 million salary, Cook earned over $98.7 million last year, according to a Securities and Exchange Commission filing from Apple on Thursday. In 2020, Cook earned a total of $14.7 million, which didn't include any stock awards, according to the filing. In 2019, his total compensation was $11.5 million, which also didn't contain stock awards.

MarketWatch tech editor Jeremy C. Owens noted in a tweet that, "Apple's median employee makes less than $70k. Cook's compensation is 1,447x that amount."

The Apple proxy is out - Tim Cook received a new RSU grant that makes his 2021 compensation nearly $100M ($98.7M).



Apple's median employee makes less than $70k. Cook's compensation is 1,447x that amount, $AAPL reports.https://t.co/k0e0hhfyCu — Jeremy C. Owens (@jowens510) January 6, 2022

Cook was named Apple's CEO in 2011, following company co-founder Steve Jobs. Over the last 10 years, Cook has expanded Apple's lineup with products like the Apple Watch, AirPods and more models of the iPhone. He's also pushed the company to broaden its offerings with services like Apple TV Plus and Apple Fitness Plus.

Earlier this week, Apple became the world's first $3 trillion company after Apple stock hit $182.86 per share. To put that into perspective, that's more than the value of AT&T, Boeing, Coca-Cola, Comcast, Disney, Exxon, Ford, Goldman Sachs, IBM, McDonald's, Morgan Stanley, Netflix, Nike and Walmart combined. The milestone comes just a little over three years after Apple became a trillion-dollar company.