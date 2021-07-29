Apple cautions that AirTag batteries with a bitter coating might not work

Patrick Holland/CNET

One of the features that surprised me the most about Apple AirTags is the ability to easily remove and replace the battery. Apple claims that battery life is about a year. Since AirTags launched in April, it will be some time before most of us need to worry about replacing the battery, But when we do, Apple cautions AirTag owners not to use replacement batteries that have a bitter coating.

Batteries and other small products sometimes use a bitterant coating to discourage kids from swallowing them. Nintendo Switch game cartridges have a similar bitter coating to dissuade people from licking them or putting them in their mouth.

A July 9 support document on Apple's website, which was first spotted by Twitter user Jack Brewster, states, "CR2032 batteries with bitterant coatings might not work with AirTag or other battery-powered products, depending on the alignment of the coating in relation to the battery contacts."



To avoid any possible problems, Apple suggests using CR2032 batteries without the coating.

