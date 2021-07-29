Bezos' space plans sparked laughs in 2000 Suicide Squad review Doctor Who star Jodie Whittaker leaving in 2022 Will Smith plays dad of Venus and Serena Williams Nikola founder Trevor Milton indicted on three counts of fraud Another 1.5 million unemployment refunds
Apple cautions that AirTag batteries with a bitter coating might not work

Bitterant coatings are used on batteries to prevent kids from swallowing them. The same coating might prevent replacement batteries from working properly in an AirTag.

When replacing the battery in your AirTag, make sure you don't buy one with a bitterant coating.

One of the features that surprised me the most about Apple AirTags is the ability to easily remove and replace the battery. Apple claims that battery life is about a year. Since AirTags launched in April, it will be some time before most of us need to worry about replacing the battery, But when we do, Apple cautions AirTag owners not to use replacement batteries that have a bitter coating.

The battery in an AirTag is easily accessible and simple to replace.

Batteries and other small products sometimes use a bitterant coating to discourage kids from swallowing them. Nintendo Switch game cartridges have a similar bitter coating to dissuade people from licking them or putting them in their mouth.

A July 9 support document on Apple's website, which was first spotted by Twitter user Jack Brewster, states, "CR2032 batteries with bitterant coatings might not work with AirTag or other battery-powered products, depending on the alignment of the coating in relation to the battery contacts."

To avoid any possible problems, Apple suggests using CR2032 batteries without the coating.

Apple did not immediately respond to a request to comment.

