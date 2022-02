César Salza/CNET

Apple and Broadcom on Friday won a fresh trial in a patent case that would have forced them to pay $1.1 billion to California Institute of Technology, as previously reported by Reuters. It came after a jury ruled in 2020 that the companies infringed patents linked to Wi-Fi tech in iPhones, iPads, Macs and other devices from 2010 to 2017.

Neither Apple, Broadcom nor California Institute of Technology immediately responded to requests for comment.

