Apple brings Today at Apple education classes from its stores to YouTube

Apple

Apple announced plans on Wednesday to expand its free educational efforts by bringing a version of its Today at Apple retail classes to YouTube. The tech giant said it plans to offer creative projects for photo, video, art and design, teaching various techniques throughout each video.

In its first episode, Apple will teach people how to draw themselves as a Peanuts character. As with most things Apple, the class will nod toward the company's other products, including an iPad with Apple Pencil, its Pages document and drawing app, and its $5 per month Apple TV Plus subscription, which includes The Snoopy Show. Apple said it has more videos planned soon, though it declined to offer a publishing schedule.

The move marks Apple's latest effort to expand its customer-focused educational programs. The company's offered free classes for how to use its apps and devices since the first Apple Stores opened in 2001. The program, which has helped it stand out from other retailers and bring more foot traffic into its stores, has evolved over the years to include one-on-one classes, as well as a specialized Apple Camp for kids during the summer time to teach skills like coding and video editing.

Apple's also in the process of launching mentorship and career building programs at its stores called Creative Studios, where it plans to partner with local professionals and nonprofits to teach classes on a variety of skills to disadvantaged youths. The first program launched in Los Angeles, with more to begin in Bangkok, Beijing, Chicago, London and Washington, DC later this year. Apple plans to make some of those classes open to the public as well.