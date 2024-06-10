Apple Brings Enhanced Audio and Gestures to AirPods

Apple has unveiled enhanced sound quality and two new Siri gestures for AirPods at its WWDC conference in San Francisco.

The company showed two gestures powered by the Apple AirPods accelerometer -- nod for "yes" and shake for "no." The company said the feature was useful for situations where it wasn't feasible to talk to Siri. Apple showed a video of a man in a crowded elevator shaking his head to reject a call from his grandmother.

Watch this: You'll Soon Be Able to Control AirPods by Nodding 01:51

Apple also detailed improvements to call quality when using AirPods Pro by introducing Voice Isolation to assist in "windy conditions or places with loud background noise."

Lastly, the company said it was expanding spatial audio to include gaming, with Need for Speed mobile by Tencent being one of the first to support it.

Read more: WWDC 2024: How to Watch and What to Expect, From iOS 18 to 'Apple Intelligence'