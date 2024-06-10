X

Apple Brings Enhanced Audio and Gestures to AirPods

Nod to answer an incoming call instead of saying "yes" to Siri.

man standing in crowded elevators

You can refuse calls in the elevator by shaking your head. 

 Apple/Screenshot by James Martin

Apple has unveiled enhanced sound quality and two new Siri gestures for AirPods at its WWDC conference in San Francisco.

The company showed two gestures powered by the Apple AirPods accelerometer -- nod for "yes" and shake for "no." The company said the feature was useful for situations where it wasn't feasible to talk to Siri. Apple showed a video of a man in a crowded elevator shaking his head to reject a call from his grandmother.

Apple also detailed improvements to call quality when using AirPods Pro by introducing Voice Isolation to assist in "windy conditions or places with loud background noise."

Lastly, the company said it was expanding spatial audio to include gaming, with Need for Speed mobile by Tencent being one of the first to support it.

