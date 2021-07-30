8 games we can't wait to play on Apple Arcade

Shelby Brown/CNET

Apple Arcade has amassed almost 200 games in its catalog since its 2019 launch. The subscription service has gained long-awaited titles Fantasian from Mistwalker and Final Fantasy creator Hironobu Sakaguchi, as well as NBA 2K21 Arcade Edition, one of the biggest titles to hit the service so far. You can also play remastered App Store classics like Angry Birds: Reloaded and Alto's Odyssey: The Lost City. Many of the remastered games are already available in the App Store, but they could include in-app purchases or ads.

Even after a busy first half of 2021, there are still more classics and new titles to come.

Here's every game we're looking forward to playing on Apple Arcade.

Asphalt 8: Airborne

Developer: Gameloft

Asphalt 8: Airborne is a new physics-based racing game headed to Apple Arcade. Improve your driving skills when you get behind the wheel of over 240 stylish vehicles like Ferraris, Ducatis, Lamborghinis. Race across over 50 tracks, earn rewards and try out hundreds of career events, challenges and game modes. Asphalt 8: Airborne is already available in the App Store, but you'll encounter in-app purchases.

Baldo

Developer: NAPS Team

Embark on a new adventure in this RPG inspired by the Zelda games and Studio Ghibli franchise. Stick to the main story or branch off on side quests, explore dungeons, solve puzzles and meet a cast of unique characters in a hand-drawn open world. Baldo is expected to hit Apple Arcade on Aug. 27.

Monster Hunter Stories

Developer: Capcom

The world is filled with monsters and while most of the world is hunting them down, a quiet village bonds with the beasts instead and the people become Monster Riders. Become a Rider, befriend "Monsties" and head off on new adventures in this RPG. The game is already available in the App Store, but you'll encounter in-app purchases. Monster Hunter Stories is due on Apple Arcade Aug. 6.

Proxi

Developers: Will Wright and Gallium Artists

Proxi is an AI simulation game from The Sims creator Will Wright. The game is built out of the player's memories, using them as building blocks in the 3D world. Instead of creating a city or a house, as the player would do in The Sims, Proxi models the brain. You can store memories and millions of interconnected concepts, according to the website.

Super Leap Day

Developer: Nitrome

Super Leap Day is a colorful new one-button action platformer coming to Apple Arcade. Super Leap Day is due on Apple Arcade Aug. 6.

Super Stickman Golf 3

Developer: Noodlecake

This new golf game offers multiple courses, power-ups, different gameplay modes, collectibles "and more." Fans of What the Golf and Clap Hanz Golf might enjoy this. The game is already available in the App Store, but you'll encounter in-app purchases. Super Stickman Golf 3 is due on Apple Arcade Aug. 6.

Tetris Beat

Developer: N3twork

Tetris Beat infuses music and rhythm mechanics into the classic Russian game.

Wurdweb

Developer: Aran & Adriaan

Fans of traditional Sunday morning crosswords, Apple Arcade's Dear Reader and SpellTowers might enjoy this new word game from indie developers Aran Koning and Adriaan de Jongh.

You can get a three-month free trial of Apple Arcade when you buy a new Apple device, or one month for free if you're signing up for the first time. To try the service out, open the App Store and tap the little joystick icon at the bottom of the screen. The Apple One subscription bundle also launched last year, which makes it easier and more affordable to get up to six Apple subscription services, Apple Arcade included, for one price. Apple Arcade also recently teamed up with Verizon to offer a free yearlong subscription with unlimited plans.



