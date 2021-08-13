Kevin Costner visits Field of Dreams Ford to replace Bronco hardtops DuckDuckGo, explained Britney Spears' father to step down as conservator Track today's child tax credit 4th stimulus payment update
Featured Mobile Computing Home Entertainment Services & Software
CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

Pay just $12 for a 2-pack of Apple-approved Lightning cables

iPhone cables are fleeting so grab a few extra while they're on the cheap.

cable
Amazon

I've lost more iPhone charging cables than I can count and so I'm always on the lookout for a cheap one or two to have on hand as a backup, especially the fast-charging variety. Woot.com is clearing out a slew of AmazonBasics MF-certified USB-A to Lightning, some as cheap as $4 (for the one-footer) and now would be as good a time as any to stock up. This deal is on for a few weeks or until they sell out and the good colors and lengths are bound to go first. 

See it at Woot

The best deal is probably a 2-pack of six-foot cables for $12. Amazon Prime members get free shipping on the cables while everyone else pays $6. The cables come in a one or two-pack, in three lengths - one, three and six feet -- as well as several colors so you'll just have to play around with the combinations to find the one that works best for you.

I'm personally snatching up a two-pack of six-footers for $12 before they sell out. 

Happy charging, kids. 