Pay just $12 for a 2-pack of Apple-approved Lightning cables

I've lost more iPhone charging cables than I can count and so I'm always on the lookout for a cheap one or two to have on hand as a backup, especially the fast-charging variety. Woot.com is , some as cheap as $4 (for the one-footer) and now would be as good a time as any to stock up. This deal is on for a few weeks or until they sell out and the good colors and lengths are bound to go first.

The best deal is probably a 2-pack of six-foot cables for $12. Amazon Prime members get free shipping on the cables while everyone else pays $6. The cables come in a one or two-pack, in three lengths - one, three and six feet -- as well as several colors so you'll just have to play around with the combinations to find the one that works best for you.

I'm personally snatching up a two-pack of six-footers for $12 before they sell out.

Happy charging, kids.