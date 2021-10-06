Apple AirTags are on sale today, but only if you want four of them

Sarah Tew/CNET

Wireless trackers for your personal belongings are not a new thing, but AirTags have upgraded the experience some. The ability to open an app on your iPhone and get turn-by-turn directions for locating your keys or activate a chime on your tracker to help find the wallet you've lost in the couch cushions is really handy. And the global Find My network Apple has set up means you stand a better chance of finding something important you've lost even if it's not within walking distance. It's cool enough that you're likely to want AirTags on everything, and if you're going to do that you'll want to grab this four-pack, which has dropped to $95.

Apple already discounts AirTags when you buy them in bundles, selling the four-pack for $99, compared to $29 per AirTag. This small deal at Woot makes each AirTag only $23.75, which makes them cheap enough to either stick on a bunch of your belongings or give as gifts this holiday season. Either way, AirTags are simple and convenient -- and best of all you don't have to use all four on the same account, so they're easy to share.