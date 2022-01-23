Amazon just dropped its price on the AirPods Pro (again)

Angela Lang/CNET

It's been quite a while since we saw the new generation of AirPods Pro reach their all-time lowest price of $159. In fact, it's been a while since we've seen any major drops in price at all. Since the end of the holiday shopping madness, the price on the AirPods Pro at most major retailers has settled at $190, which is still about $60 less than it would cost you from Apple directly. But as of this morning, Amazon dropped its price down another $10 to just $180, a total discount of 28% compared to the Apple price. There's no expiration listed at Amazon, but new discounts on AirPods don't come around every day, and if we learned anything over the holidays it's that these aren't likely to stay in stock for long, so grab yours while you can.

Extremely popular and named one of our favorite pairs of earbuds for the year, odds are you've heard of the AirPods Pro before, but here's a little breakdown of what to know about them. The AirPods Pro are truly wireless earbuds that offer active noise cancellation, a feature that the AirPods 3 don't have. You'll notice the design of them is a bit different, and that's because Apple needed silicone tips to form a better fit in your ear and the stems of the headphones have a touch panel for controlling different settings. You can use them with noise-canceling or without, and Apple added a transparency mode that lets some of the outside noise in so you can still hear what's going on around you. Just recently, Apple upgraded the AirPods Pro charging case to include MagSafe, which is a great addition.