Apple AirPods Max headphones hit $430, a new low price on Amazon

You can pick up Apple's high-end noise-canceling headphones near their lowest price to date in four different colors.

airpods-max-6

The silver AirPods Max are shown here.

 David Carnoy/CNET
To date, the lowest price we've seen for Apple's largest headphones is $429, back at Crutchfield on Oct. 11. But right now, the AirPods Max are selling for $430 on Amazon, the best price we've seen on the site. The current bargain price started last weekend, but it was for only two of the five colors. Now it applies to every color except Space Gray, which is currently selling for $479. 

Will the headphones go even lower as we get closer to Black Friday? Quite possibly. But the takeaway here is that you're saving $119 on most models versus what you'd pay at the Apple Store, where they retail for the full price of $549

The biggest complaint about the AirPods Max has been their high price. I thought they were pretty stellar, with excellent sound and noise-canceling capacity. Some people may find them a tad weighty, but others are surprised by how comfortable they are for heavy headphones. Like other AirPods, they're geared toward Apple users. And while they're Bluetooth headphones that can connect to any Bluetooth audio device, they have some unique features, such as spatial audio for movies and TV that only works with Apple devices. Read my AirPods Max review here.

This story was posted earlier and is updated as prices and available models change.