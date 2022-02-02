AirPods Max deal sees headphones drop to $449, save $100 on all colors at Amazon

David Carnoy/CNET

Gift Guide

To date, the lowest price we've seen for Apple's AirPods Max was $429, during the week of Black Friday last year. They haven't gone so low since then, but right now the AirPods Max are selling for $449 on Amazon. That's only $20 more than their Black Friday price. Unlike some of the previous deals, this price applies to all of the colors, so you don't have to make any sacrifices to save the money.

Will these headphones drop to even lower prices in the future? Quite possibly. But with a lot of the biggest sales of the year months ahead, that may keep you waiting a while. The takeaway here is that you're saving up to $100 compared with what you'd pay at the Apple Store, where they retail for the .

Read more: Best Apple AirPods Max alternatives for less

The biggest complaint about the AirPods Max has been their high price. I thought they were pretty stellar, with excellent sound and noise-canceling capacity. Some people may find them a tad weighty, but others are surprised by how comfortable they are for heavy headphones. Like other AirPods, they're geared toward Apple users. And while they can connect to any Bluetooth audio device, they have some unique features, such as spatial audio for movies and TV, that only work with Apple devices.

Read more: Best noise-canceling headphones for 2022

This story was posted earlier and is updated as prices and available models change.